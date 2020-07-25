Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,258.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,001,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $8,260,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,059,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,502.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

