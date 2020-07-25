Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

