Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post sales of $647.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.11 million to $672.50 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $238.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock worth $286,546,536. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 221,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 882,732 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 439,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of -0.44. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

