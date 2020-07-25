Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

SWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $23.35 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

