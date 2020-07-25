$327.96 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $327.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.80 million and the lowest is $306.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $181.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,861 shares of company stock worth $30,101,703 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

