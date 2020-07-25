Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $14.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.03 billion to $16.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

VIPS stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 682.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $878,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $2,871,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 119.8% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 819,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.