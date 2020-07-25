Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.68 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $12.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.35 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $54.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $55.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $8.68 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

