$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the highest is $6.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $25.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.20 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

HPE stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -192.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 790,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 368,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

