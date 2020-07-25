Citigroup Upgrades VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to “Neutral”

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered VALEO/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.