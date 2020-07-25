KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “
Several other brokerages have also commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ABN Amro upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.
About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.