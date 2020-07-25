KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ABN Amro upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

