WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

WRTBY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

