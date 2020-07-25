Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after buying an additional 437,438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $636,605,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

