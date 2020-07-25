Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

NYSE:CP opened at $274.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $280.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.