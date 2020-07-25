Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.09, but opened at $158.63. Whirlpool shares last traded at $157.64, with a volume of 19,733 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,574,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

