Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.09, but opened at $158.63. Whirlpool shares last traded at $157.64, with a volume of 19,733 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,574,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

