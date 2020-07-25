Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

