Capital One Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

COF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,791.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

