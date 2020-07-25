Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issued By Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $81,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at $684,508,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,621,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,852 shares of company stock valued at $74,841,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

