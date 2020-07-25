Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Basic Economics

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Upgrades VALEO/S to “Neutral”
Citigroup Upgrades VALEO/S to “Neutral”
KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share
Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Whirlpool Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Whirlpool Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report