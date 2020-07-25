Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Analyst

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

