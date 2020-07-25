EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) Trading Up 50%

EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) was up 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 188,499 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 895,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

