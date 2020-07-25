Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of HWC opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EP Energy Trading Up 50%
EP Energy Trading Up 50%
Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Decreased by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Decreased by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowered by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report