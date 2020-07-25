Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of HWC opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

