Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Insurance in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRTG. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

