Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,472 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

