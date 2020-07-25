Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Decreased by B. Riley

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanesbrands in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.54. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

