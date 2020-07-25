Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

