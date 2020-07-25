Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Earnings History and Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EP Energy Trading Up 50%
EP Energy Trading Up 50%
Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Hancock Whitney Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Decreased by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Decreased by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowered by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report