FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FB Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FB Financial by 165.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at $302,748,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

