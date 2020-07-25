Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $723.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.