Frontline Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Frontline stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Frontline has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

