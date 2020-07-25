Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $803.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

