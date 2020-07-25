Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Wolfe Research started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.86.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $386.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.17. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 349.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.