Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.90 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

