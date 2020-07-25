Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Reduced by Analyst

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%.
Shares of CSL stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after buying an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,436,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 454,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 805,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
