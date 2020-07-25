Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for FB Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:FBK opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

In related news, Director William F. Carpenter III acquired 4,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,540,665.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FB Financial by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.