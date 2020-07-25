Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Euronav NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.69 million.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.21%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Euronav by 174.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 72,575 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Euronav by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

