Busey Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 204 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $262,000,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $822.67.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,513.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.