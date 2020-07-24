Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.