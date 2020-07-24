Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

