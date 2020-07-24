Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 2,196 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

