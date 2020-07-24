Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 68.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 323.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 188,176 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.