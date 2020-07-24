Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

