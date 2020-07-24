Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,354.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

LMT opened at $387.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

