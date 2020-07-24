Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,198,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

