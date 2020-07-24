Busey Wealth Management Has $306,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 685,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

