Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.