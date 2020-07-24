Brookstone Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

