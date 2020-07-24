Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Busey Wealth Management Sells 909 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Busey Wealth Management Sells 909 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Johnson & Johnson is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position
Sara Bay Financial Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson
Sara Bay Financial Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson
Brookstone Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of CSX Co.
Brookstone Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of CSX Co.
Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stake Lowered by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC
Johnson & Johnson Stake Lowered by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report