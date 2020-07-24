Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after buying an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

