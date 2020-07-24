Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $371.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.77. The company has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

