Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

