Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

