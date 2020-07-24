Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $865,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

